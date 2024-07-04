Over 8.9K Negrenses receive PBBM El Niño assistance

A total of 8,929 beneficiaries in Negros Occidental have received cash aid of PHP10,000 each from the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) as of July 1, according to data released by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday.

The total assistance amounted to PHP89.28 million, initially distributed during the President’s visit to this city on June 27.

“This aid distribution is part of President Marcos’ PAFFF that aims to address the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon, especially on the agriculture and fisheries sectors,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said in a statement.

In this highly urbanized city alone, 4,000 received PHP10,000 cash each.

“We are thankful that Bacolod was chosen as one of the local government units to receive this generous support,” Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in a statement.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Negrenses are fortunate that despite the consequences of climate change, they are not helpless because the national government has a heart for the farmers.

“The financial aid and additional resources for those severely affected by El Niño and drought will result in significant relief and bring hope to many in our province,” the governor said in a separate statement.

On behalf of the city and the province, Benitez and Lacson also received PHP10 million and PHP60 million in monetary support, respectively, from the Office of the President-Socio Civic Project Funds. (PNA)