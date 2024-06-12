Over 8K vacancies available in DOLE-6 Kalayaan Job Fair

Some 8,480 vacancies will be available during the 2024 Kalayaan Job Fair of the Department of Labor and Employment-Western Visayas (DOLE Region 6) at the Main Atrium of SM City Bacolod on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 56 private companies and two national government agencies are offering 6,895 local job vacancies, while five companies are making available 1,585 overseas employment.

DOLE-6 regional information officer John Mandario said jobseekers can pre-register through a link or QR (quick response) code posted on the Facebook pages of the DOLE-Western Visayas and DOLE-Negros Occidental Field Office.

“This is an opportunity for jobseekers who wish to work locally in Negros Occidental and other areas. Providing job opportunities is one way to fight and eradicate poverty,” Mandario said in a radio interview.

He said although walk-ins are allowed, pre-registration is encouraged for easier and faster access to the job fair site.

He said some applicants would be “hired on the spot” if the employer sees they have the potential and are fully qualified to fill the vacant position.

Others who need a further interview and submission of documents or other credentials are considered near-hires, he said. (PNA)