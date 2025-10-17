Over 900 solo parents in Bacolod get cash assistance

A TOTAL of 936 solo parents in Bacolod City received P6,000 in cash assistance at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) lobby on October 15, 2025.

The distribution was led by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) through the City Government’s Solo Parents Welfare Program.

The city-funded initiative provides solo parents with P1,000 per month for the period covering January to June 2025.

DSSD social workers distributed the assistance both in barangays and directly at the DSSD office.

Dr. Richelle Verdeprado, DSSD head, said the group represents the first batch of beneficiaries for 2025, with another 564 solo parents currently undergoing validation for the next round of assistance.

She said eligibility is reevaluated annually, and the City has allocated P18 million for the program this year.

On March 4, 2025, DSSD also distributed P12,000 each to 521 solo parents for the year 2024 at SM City Bacolod, equivalent to P1,000 per month.

Verdeprado said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez’s administration remains committed to supporting solo parents through the full implementation of Republic Act 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act.

She said funds have been allocated to provide financial aid to qualified solo parents following careful assessment and orientation.

“More than assistance, we are building an empowered, supportive community where solo parents can thrive and feel that they are not alone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Public Employment Service Office (Peso) coordinator Jovelyn Canoy announced that 15 solo parents with first-year college students enrolled in private schools have been included in the Peso Scholarship Program, which offers P10,000 in tuition assistance paid directly to the schools and a P3,000 allowance for each student.

The Solo Parents Welfare Program aligns with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) national initiative recognizing solo parents raising children on their own due to various circumstances.

Under the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, beneficiaries are entitled to financial aid, educational support, and access to social protection programs. (MAP)