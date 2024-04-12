Over P1-M in shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P1,047,200 worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate drug bust operations in Bacolod City on Wednesday, April 10.

The operations also led to the arrest of Leodegario Asuncion Jr., 26, a resident of Purok Santo Domingo, 6-B, Barangay Handumanan; and Jose Rizal Villalobos Jr., 37, a resident of Purok Roadside 2, Barangay Alijis, both in Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed Asuncion was arrested by operatives of Police Station 8 after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at Purok Gold Medal, Barangay Pahanocoy, at about 5:31 p.m.

Police recovered from Asunsion’s possession six sachets of suspected shabu weighing 101 grams with an estimated market value of P686,800, the P500 marked money, and a sling bag.

Villalobos was also arrested by operatives of Police Station 7 at Purok Roadside 2, Barangay Alijis, at about 8:45 p.m.

Police recovered from Villalobos’s possession 11 plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 53 grams with an estimated market value of P360,400, the P1,000 marked money, a pouch, and P1,400 cash.

The police said Asuncion and Villalobos, who were identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 7 and 8. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*