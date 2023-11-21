Over P100K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P102,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 8 in Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City on Sunday, November 19.

The operation also led to the arrest of Esrael Trazo, a resident of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed that the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Trazo’s possession seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing 15 grams, the P500 marked money, and a sling bag.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as street-level individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8.

He will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*