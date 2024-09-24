Over P176K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P176,800 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 2 at Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2, Bacolod City, at about 11:18 p.m. Sunday, September 22.

The operation also led to the arrest of James Raymond Amacio, 36, a resident of Purok Kaingin, Brgy. Singcang-Airport, and Xyvi Clarisse CinezaJalandoon, 18, a resident of Purok Lerio, Brgy. Taculing.

Major Eugene Tolentino, commander of Police Station 2, said the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 10 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 26 grams, the P1,000 marked money, and a coin purse.

Tolentino said the suspects were under surveillance almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./ MAP