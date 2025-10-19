Over P1.9M shabu seized in Negros Occidental

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and Victorias City Police Office seized an estimated P1.931 million worth of a substance believed to be shabu in separate drug busts on October 17, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias “Gresil,” 44, a resident of Barangay 10, Bacolod City; alias "Bonie," 43, a resident of Bago City; and a 29-year-old man, a construction worker and resident of Barangay 9, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

BCPO records showed that aliases Gresil and Bonie were arrested by operatives of the City Drugs Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after one of them sold a sachet of “shabu” to a poseur buyer in Purok Magtiayon, Barangay 10, Bacolod City.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several plastic sachets containing the substance weighing 230 grams, and the marked money.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, also lauded the accomplishment of the CDEU.

Coronica commended BCPO’s commitment to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs and its continuing efforts to make Bacolod City a safer and drug-free community.

Moreover, an estimated P367,200 worth of shabu was also seized in a drug bust in Purok 5, Daan Banwa, Barangay 9, Victorias City.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records showed the construction worker was arrested after he sold a sachet of the illegal drug to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing the substance, the P500 marked money, and other non-drug items.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of Victorias City Police Office. He will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165. (MAP)