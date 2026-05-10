Over P1M shabu seized in Bacolod

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P1.088 million worth of shabu in drug bust at Purok Narra Baybay, Barangay 8, Bacolod City on May 8, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Ning, 30, and alias Nikka, 20, both residents of Barangay 8.

BCPO records revealed that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at Purok Narra Baybay.

Recovered from the suspects were several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 160 grams, and the marked money.

The suspects, who are considered as high- value and street-level individuals in Bacolod City, are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. They are facing charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)