Over P1M shabu seized in Negros Occidental

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P1.496 million worth of suspected shabu in separate drug bust operations in Negros Occidental on October 8 and 10, 2025.

The operations also led to the arrest of alias “Luis,” 33, a resident of Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City; alias “Chris,” 50, a resident of Rojas Street, Barangay 5, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental; and alias “Rufa,” 36, a resident of Sitio Barangay, Barangay Enclaro, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental.

Alias “Luis” was arrested by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Police Station 2 after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer on Gatuslao Street, Barangay 8, Bacolod City, around 12:32 a.m. Friday, October 10.

Police recovered from the suspect several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 100 grams, with an estimated market value of P680,000, along with marked money.

Aliases “Chris” and “Rufa” were arrested by the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) Pontevedra Municipal Police Station at Rizal Street, Purok LGM, Barangay II-Poblacion, Pontevedra, Negros Occidental, on October 8.

Police recovered from the suspects several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 120 grams, with an estimated market value of P816,000, along with P1,000 in marked money and drug paraphernalia.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said aliases “Chris” and “Luis” are classified as high-value drug personalities in Negros Occidental.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facilities of the Pontevedra Municipal Police Station and Police Station 2. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to eradicate illegal drugs across the Negros Island Region,” Malong said.

Under the leadership of Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, the regional office continues to pursue intensified, intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling drug networks and apprehending individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Malong added that these sustained efforts reflect the command’s firm resolve to uphold the law and safeguard the well-being of every Negrense and Siquijodnon.

“Through relentless enforcement and strong collaboration with the community, PRO-NIR reaffirms its dedication to building a safer, more peaceful, and drug-free Negros Island Region. The command calls on all Negrenses and Siquijodnons to remain vigilant and actively support law enforcement by reporting any information related to illegal drug activities in their areas. Together, we can secure a brighter and drug-free future for the entire region,” Malong said. (MAP)