Over P2-M shabu seized in Bacolod

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P2.278 million worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Mainabyanon, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental Tuesday evening, December 30 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias " Ernesto Candelario," 48, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested by operatives of Police Station 8 after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspect's possession several plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 335 grams and the marked money.

Police said the suspect is classified as high value drug personality in Bacolod City.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 3. He will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)