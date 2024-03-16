Over P200K in shabu seized in Bacolod

More than P200,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate drug bust operations by police operatives in Bacolod City on Thursday, March 14.

The operations also led to the arrest of Romi Maquiling, 56, a resident of Purok Tapulanga, Barangay Taculing, and Christopher Domo, 40, a resident of Purok Tinagong Paraiso, Barangay Banago, both in Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed Maquiling was arrested by operatives of Police Station 4 after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu at Purok Tisa, Barangay 20, at about 9:55 p.m.

Police recovered from Maquiling’s possession five sachets of suspected shabu weighing 30 grams with estimated market value of P204,000, the P500 marked money, coin purse, and P200 cash

Domo was also arrested by operatives of Police Station 3 at Purok Tinagong Paraiso at about 11:10 a.m.

Police recovered from Domo’s possession six sachets of suspected shabu weighing 0.9 grams with an estimated market value of P6,120, and the P200 marked money.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 3 and 4. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*