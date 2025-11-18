Over P2M shabu seized in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized an estimated P2.720 million worth of shabu in a drug bust launched by Dumaguete City Police Station in Purok Mabugnawon, Barangay Junob, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on November 14, 2025.

The operations also led to the arrest of alias "Empoy," 42, a resident of Zone 3, Barangay Looc, Dumaguete City.

Police recovered from the suspect several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 400 grams along with marked money, sling bag and cellular phone.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said the suspect is classified as high-value drug personality in Negros Oriental.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of Dumaguete City Police Station. He will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also lauded the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism, affirming that the operation reflects the PRO-NIR’s firm resolve to eradicate illegal drugs across the region.

“Our fight is far from over. PRO-NIR will continue to work tirelessly, hand in hand with various sectors, to ensure lasting peace, public safety, and a drug-free Negros Island Region,” Ibay said.

Ibay said the PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its campaign against illegal drugs through sustained intelligence-driven operations and community collaboration. (MAP)