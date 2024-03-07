Over P400K in shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P408,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 8 at Purok Hollow Blocks, Bangga Yap, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City, at about 1:13 a.m. on Thursday, March 7.

The operation also led to the arrest of Charisse Nicole Ledesma, 38, a resident of Rizal Street, Barangay 24; and Remus Cabiles, 45, a resident of Puentebella Subdivision, Barangay Taculing, both in Bacolod City.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), said the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession six elongated heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot tied plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, a pouch, and the P1,000 marked money.

Aliño said the suspects were identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City. They were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*