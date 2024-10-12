Over P40K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P40,800 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 7 at Purok Kabugwason, Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City at about 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10.

The operation also led to the arrest of Alyas Tabing, 53, a resident of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Tabing’s possession six sachets of suspected shabu weighing six grams, P500 marked money, a pouch, and P250 cash.

The police said the suspect was identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod. He was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 7. He will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP