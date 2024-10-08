Over P47K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P47,600 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 8 at Purok Mars, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City at about 10:18 p.m. Sunday, October 6.

The operation also led to the arrest of Patricia Garcia, 23, a resident of Purok Kaingin, Barangay Singcang-Airport,

BCPO records showed Garcia was arrested after she sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Garcia's possession six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing seven grams, the P500 marked money and a pouch.

The police said Garcia was under surveillance for almost a month before her arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. She will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP