Over P47K worth of shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P47,600 worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate drug bust operations in Bacolod City on Thursday, December 7.

The operations also led to the arrest of Rogelio Vallentes, a resident of Barangay Banago; and Gerald Agsam, a resident of Barangay 27, both in Bacolod City.

Police records showed that Vallentes was arrested by operatives of Police Station 3 after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at Purok Lawayan, Barangay Banago at about 7:45 p.m.

Police recovered from Vallentes’ possession seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing two grams with estimated market value of P13,600, the P200 marked money, and coin purse.

Meanwhile, Agsam was arrested by operatives of Police Station 4 at Purok Cheriza 2, Barangay 27 at about 4:50 p.m.

Police recovered from Agsam’s possession six sachets of suspected shabu weighing five grams with estimated market value of P34,000, the P500 marked money and coin purse.

The police said the two suspects were identified as street level individuals in Bacolod City. They were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 3 and 4. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*