Over P500K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P510,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Tahong, Barangay 2, Bacolod City at about 5:33 a.m. Saturday, November 16.

The operation also led to the arrest of ‘Alias Sandy’, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession several sachets of suspected shabu weighing 75 grams, and the marked money.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a high value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. He will be charged with violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of BCPO, also lauded the accomplishment of CDEU and appealed for the cooperation of the public in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“This successful operation underscores BCPO’s unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal drugs in the city,” Coronica said. /MAP