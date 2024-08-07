Over P54K shabu seized in Silay City

An estimated P54,400 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Silay City Police Station at Sitio Mambag-id, Barangay Balaring, Silay City, Negros Occidental at about 3:39 p.m. Monday, August 5.

The operation also led to the arrest of Joemarie Alquiza, 52, a resident of the said village.

Silay City Police Station records showed Alquiza was arrested after he sold a sachet of a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Alquiza's possession nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing eight grams, and the P3,000 marked money.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Silay City Police Station. He will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./ MAP