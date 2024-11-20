Over P54K shabu seized in Silay City

An estimated P54,400 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Silay City Police Station at

Burgos Street, Barangay 2, Silay City, Negros Occidental at about 7:50 p.m. Monday, November 18.

The operation also led to the arrest of Marian Fuentes, 22, a resident of Sitio Dapdap, Barangay Lantad, Silay City.

Silay City Police Station records showed the suspect was arrested after she sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Fuentes's possessions eight plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing eight grams, the P1,000 marked money and drug paraphernalia.

The police said Flores, who was identified as a street-level individual in Silay City, was under surveillance for almost a month before her arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Silay City Police Station. She will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 20002. /MAP.