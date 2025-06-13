Over P600,000 shabu seized in Bacolod

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P612,000 worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Cadena de Amor, Barangay Handumanan, Bacolod City Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of Conrado Enojo, 47, and Ronilo Figueroa, 37, both residents of Barangay Handumanan.

BCPO records showed that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the City Drugs Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after selling a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 12 plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 90 grams, the P1,000 marked money and other non-drug items.

Police said Enojo is classified as a high-value drug personality in Bacolod City, while Figueroa is also identified as a street-level individual.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 10. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, also lauded the accomplishment of the CDEU.

"This successful operation reflects BCPO’s unwavering commitment to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs, in line with the marching orders of Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, Police Regional Office- Negros Island Region (NIR) regional director," Coronica said. (MAP)