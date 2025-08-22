Over P600,000 shabu seized in Bacolod

Bacolod

BACOLOD. The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) recovers an estimated P680,000 worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Lubi, Barangay 3, Bacolod City on Thursday, August 21, 2025. (BCPO photo)
THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P680,000 worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Lubi, Barangay 3, Bacolod City Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias "Beb," 46, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspect's possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 100 grams and the marked money.

Police said the suspect is classified as a high-value drug personality in Bacolod City. He was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. He will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)

