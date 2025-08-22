Over P600,000 shabu seized in Bacolod

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P680,000 worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Lubi, Barangay 3, Bacolod City Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias "Beb," 46, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspect's possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 100 grams and the marked money.

Police said the suspect is classified as a high-value drug personality in Bacolod City. He was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. He will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)