Over P61K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P61,200 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 4 at Purok Starapple 2, Barangay 27, Bacolod City at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3.

The operation also led to the arrest of Rafael Parandas, 23, a resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed Parandas was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Parandas's possession six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing nine grams, the P500 marked money and a coin purse.

The police said Parandas, who was identified as a street level individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4. He will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 12 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP