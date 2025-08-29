Over P700,000 shabu seized in Bacolod

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P714, 000 worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust at Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2, Bacolod City Thursday evening, August 28, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias "Irene," and alias " Roy," both residents of Barangay 2.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested by operatives of City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession several plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 105 grams and the marked money.

Police said the suspects are classified as high value drug personality in Bacolod City.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)