Over P700K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P748,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) at Progreso Village 1, Purok Zone 2, Abada Escay, Barangay Vista Alegre, Bacolod City at about 1:38 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jericho Diola, 35, Romeo Cortez, 46, and Joey Cordoba, 50, all residents of Barangay Vista Alegre.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession 21 medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and eight small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 110 grams, the P1,000 marked money, and drug paraphernalia.

The police said the suspects, who were identified as street-level individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 7. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP