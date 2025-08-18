Over P80,000 shabu seized in Bacolod

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P88,400 worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust at JJ Gonzaga, Tikling Street, Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City, on August 16, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias "April" and alias "John," both residents of Barangay Mansilingan.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested by operatives of Police Station 7 after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 13 grams and the marked money.

Police said the suspects are classified as street level individual in Bacolod City.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 7. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)