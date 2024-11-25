Over P800K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P882,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized during separate drug bust operations conducted by the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) over the weekend.

The operations also led to the arrest of Emerson Litsado, 27; Mark Anthony Paraon, 31; Eros Sabordo, 28; Ericson Flores, 18; and a woman identified only as alias Trisha, 25, all residents of Barangay Mansilingan.

BCPO records revealed that Litsado, Paraon, Sabordo, and Flores were arrested by operatives of Police Station 2 after one of the suspects sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer around 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Purok Baracuda, Barangay 1.

Authorities recovered 12 plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 65 grams with an estimated market value of P442,000, along with the P500 marked money and a motorcycle.

The police identified Litsado as a high-value target, while his companions were classified as street-level drug personalities. They had been under surveillance for nearly a month before their arrests.

Meanwhile, Trisha was apprehended by operatives from Police Station 7 at approximately 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, at Purok Punay, Barangay Mansilingan.

From Trisha, police recovered 17 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 55 grams, valued at approximately P440,000, as well as P1,000 in marked money, a pouch, and P270 in cash.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facilities of Police Stations 2 and 7. They will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP