Over P81K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P81,600 worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate drug bust operations of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) in Bacolod City on Sunday, May 19.

The operations also led to the arrest of Rainer Sian, 38, a resident of Barangay Estefania; and John Rey Goying, 35, of Purok Paho, Barangay Handumanan.

BCPO records showed Sian was arrested by operatives of Police Station 4 after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at Purok Malinong, Barangay Taculing, at about 12:45 p.m.

Police recovered from Sian’s possession six plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing seven grams with an estimated market value of P47,600, the P500 marked money, and a coin purse.

Goying was also arrested by operatives of Police Station 5 at Purok Tapulanga, Barangay Taculing, at about 12:11 a.m.

Police recovered from Goying’s possession eight heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing five grams with an estimated market value of P34,000, and the P500 marked money.

The police said the two suspects were identified as street-level individuals in Bacolod City.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 4 and 5.

They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*