Over P81K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P81,600 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 4 at Purok Hervias 3, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City at about 1:10 p.m. Saturday, November 2.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jennifer Bibar, 38, a resident of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspect was arrested after she sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Bibar’s possession eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing 12 grams and the P500 marked money.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before her arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4. She will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP