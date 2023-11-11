Over P81K shabu seized in Silay

An estimated P81,600 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Silay City Police Station at Purok Makawiwili, Barangay Lantad, Thursday, November 9.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jenny Juen, a resident of the said village.

Major Rhea Sarah Villanueva, officer-in-charge of Silay City Police Station, said the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Juen’s possession nine sachets of suspected shabu weighing 12 grams, P3,500 in marked money, and drug paraphernalia.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as street-level individual in Silay, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is now detained at the custodial facility of Silay City Police Station. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*