Over P8M shabu seized in Bacolod

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P8.840 million worth of a substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in a subdivision in Barangay Mandalagan, Bacolod City, on Monday evening, January 12, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Ramyr 53, a resident of Camella Subdivision, Barangay Mandalagan; and alias Anthony, 45, a resident of Purok Paraiso, Barangay Hilamonan, Kabankalan City.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested by operatives of City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at 6:16 p.m.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 1,300 grams and the marked money.

Police said the suspects, who are member of Bugalon Drug Group, are classified as high value drug personality and street level individual in Negros Occidental.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 3. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)