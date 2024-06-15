Over P95K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P95,200 worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate drug bust operations by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) on Thursday, June 13.

The operations also led to the arrest of Jam Gerona, 27, a resident of Purok Seawall, Barangay Pta. Taytay; and Chuckie Dave Joaquin, a resident of Purok Hervias 3, Barangay Villamonte.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed Gerona was arrested by operatives of Police Stations 9 after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at Purok Nami-Nami, Barangay Sum-ag at about 12:10 a.m.

Police recovered from Gerona’s possession five sachets of suspected shabu weighing four grams with an estimated market value of P27,200, the P500 marked money and coin purse.

Joaquin was also arrested by operatives of Police Station 4 at Purok Hervias 3, Barangay Villamonte at about 6:22 a.m.

Police recovered from Joaquin’s possession three elongated and two big heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams with an estimated market value of P68,000, two plastic sachets of suspected dried marijuana leaves, and the P500 marked money.

The police said the suspects, who were identified as street-level individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 4 and 9. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP