OVP distributes 3,812 relief boxes in Negros, Panay Islands

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) conducted a simultaneous relief operations for those affected by the typhoon Carina in Panay and Negros Island on August 02, 2024.

The OVP-Panay and Negros Islands Satellite Office held the relief operations in the municipality of Valladolid in Negros Occidental, the municipality of President Roxas in Capiz, and the municipality of Buruanga in Aklan, where 3,812 families received relief boxes.

Each relief box contains hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, slippers, expandable water jugs, and other needed necessities.

The activity was held with the help of the said municipalities along with their Municipal Social Welfare and Development (MSWDO) and Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO)./MAP