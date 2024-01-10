OVP distributes over 1k ‘Pagbabago Bags’ to Himamaylan learners

Some 1,151 learners from four public elementary schools in Himamaylan City received the “Pagbabago Bags” from the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

In partnership with the City Mayor’s Office, the day-long distribution last Saturday, January 6, was led by Mayor Raymund Tongson and Dr. Chris Sorongon of the OVP Satellite Office.

Grade 1 and Grade 4 learners from the four identified schools received the “Pagbabago Bags” which contains educational materials and schools supplies.

A total of 176 pupils from Talaban Elementary School received the bags, the first stop of the school supplies distribution. Some 83 pupils from Don Serafin Gatuslao ES were given the second batch of bags in the city.

Meanhwile, 659 “Pagbabago Bags” were distributed to learners of Himamaylan Central School. Lastly, 233 Cong. Eliseo P. Limsiaco ES learners also received the bags and educational materials.

“We are very thankful for the support of Vice President Sara Duterte to the City Mayor’s Office by sending her staff in the person of Dr. Sorongon,” Tongson said.

Tongson also expressed his thanks to the teachers, schools heads and Parent-Teacher Association officers for welcoming the city-wide initiative the OVP and his office. (PR)