OVP plants 5K mangroves in Kabankalan City

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) conducted a tree-planting activity in Brgy. Daan Banua, Kabankalan City on Satuday, March 23, as part of “PagbaBAGo: A Million Learners and Trees Campaign.”

Together with the OVP-Panay and Negros Islands Satellite Office are the City Mayor's Office Staff, Kabalikat Civicom, Bantay Dagat, Rebolusyonaryo Alyansang Makabansa and Brgy. Daan Banua staff.

A total of 5000 mangrove propagules were planted.

Mangroves help protect the fish that live on the coast.

The OVP's goal is to continue the campaign of protecting nature and preparing for the impact of climate change on the communities.*