OVP recognizes Sunstar-Bacolod

Sunstar-Bacolod was recognized by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) during the Pasidungog 2024 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City on Saturday, June 29.

The awarding ceremony was led by Vice President Sara Duterte.

Sunstar-Bacolod along with other media outlets in Bacolod City including The Visayan Daily Star, Negros Now Daily/ Negros Weekly, Aksyon Radyo, RMN-DYHB, Bombo Radyo, DYRL, among others were given plaques and certificate.

They were recognized for their invaluable partnership with the OVP in nation-building and in delivering efficient, accessible, and responsive public service for the good of all Filipinos.

The OVP also recognized some local government units in Negros Occidental, barangays, private individuals and various institutions.

It's now the second year of the Pasidungog of the OVP.

Duterte also expressed her gratitude to various sectors and organizations that have played a pivotal role in supporting the operations of the OVP.

Duterte said the Office of the Vice President would not have accomplished even half of what they have achieved without their trust in the integrity of the OVP.

" Your dedication to public service, and your commitment to uplifting the lives of the Filipino people. We have a long list of organizations to thank from the government, private sectors, business community, local government units, and private individuals," she said.

Pasidungog is a celebration that honors and recognizes the partners who have been instrumental in supporting the operations of the OVP.

This event highlights their valuable contributions and acknowledges the significant impact they have made in expanding the scope and enhancing the socio-economic programs of the office.

Motivated by the medical and burial assistance program's reach and impact, the OVP launched various socio-economic programs to augment economic challenges attributed to transportation, food security, and education.

These programs were designed to emphasize the office's commitment to service, in the collective pursuit of " Para sa Diyoe, Bayan, at bawat Pamilyang Pilipino."

The OVP's medical and burial assistance program complements other government assistance programs to assist the poor, marginalized, vulnerable, and disadvantaged individuals and families. In 2023, the program provided assistance to 120, 124 clients amounting to P1, 127, 554, 054.12.

The OVP also delivered the Libreng Sakay Program for Filipino people who rely on public transportation for their daily commute.

A total of seven buses were deployed to transport passengers in Manila, Bacolod, Cebu, and Davao. As of December 31, 2023, the Libreng Sakay Program was able to serve a total of 638, 625 passengers.

The OVP also implemented the Pansarap Project, a school-based feeding program for children aged 4 to 22 years old who suffer from malnutrition, hunger, and poor health.

For 2023, the OVP served a total of 1, 449, 626 clients through various socio-economic programs and services implemented across the nation.

For medical assistance, the OVP accommodated a total of 95, 756, burial assistance 24, 368 beneficiaries, Mag Negosyo Ta 'Day 7, 130, PagbaBago Campaign 156, 495, RICE Food Bags 11, 240, Food Truck/PanSarap 28, 717, Libreng Sakay 638, 625, and Disaster Operations Center 487, 295 beneficiaries.

Duterte said the OVP is committed to launching other flagship programs to address specific challenge areas for the betterment of all Filipino people./MAP