OVP's livelihood program aids 20 individuals in Negros Occidental

AT LEAST 20 beneficiaries of the Vice President (OVP) Mag Negosyo Ta 'Day (MTD) program received financial assistance at the Robinsons Mall in Bacolod City on Monday, November 24, 2025.

The assistance, worth P15,000 each, was released during the launching of the pop-up exhibit for the 90th anniversary of the of Office of the Vice President (OVP).

The beneficiaries were from various local government units in Negros Occidental.

Lawyer Ruth Castelo, spokesperson of OVP, said the exhibit titled “Extra + Ordinary: Vice Presidents of the Philippines” is part of the OVP’s extensive journey to bring the history and legacy of the office to different corners of the country.

She said it showcased the achievements and contributions of 14 vice presidents since the establishment of the OVP on November 15, 1935, including current Vice President Sara Duterte.

She added that this will be a year-long event and after Bacolod, the exhibit will be transferred to other regions in the country.

Castelo noted that the exhibit is only done for the first time in the history of 90 years since the OVP was institutionalized.

Castelo said Vice President Sara Duterte will continue the exhibit on her term.

She said the exhibit will stay at Robinsons Mall Bacolod until December 5, 2025.

The event was also attended by various local officials in Negros Occidental. (MAP)