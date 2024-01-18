OVY donates school building to UNO-R

Matriarch Dr. Olivia V. Yanson (OVY) donated a school building to the University of Negros Occidental - Recoletos Bacolod to be named the Allied Medical Health Services Building located at the former UNO-R Pre-Elementary Building.

She led the groundbreaking rites held on January 17, along with her family-- Leo Rey Yanson, President and CEO of Vallacar Transit Incorporated, couple Ginette and Charles Dumancas, and couple Dr. Carissa Dumancas-Alvarez and Daniel Alvarez, grandchildren.

The laying of the time capsule was led by Leo Rey with University President Rev. Fr. Joel Alve and Rev. Fr. Bernard Amparado, Chairman of the UNO-R Inc. Board of Trustees.

Rev. Fr. Alve said, “Caritas et Scientia (love and knowledge) together stand as the guiding philosophy of our esteemed University. Today marks a momentous occasion to celebrate the groundbreaking rites a testament to our commitment to nurturing the hearts and minds of the young minds entrusted to our care. As a Recollect institution, we take pride in our ability to impart knowledge and wisdom to our students. However, the realization of our mission requires more than academic expertise, it demands the collaboration with and generosity of individuals who share our vision. Today, we extend our deepest gratitude to The Yanson Family, particularly Dr. Olivia V. Yanson, and children Leo Rey Yanson and Ginette Yanson Dumancas, for their unwavering support, in helping UNO-R achieve its goal of providing the ideal environment for the integral development of our students.”

He added, “In recognizing the Yanson family's contributions, we acknowledge that no amount of knowledge we provide can flourish without the structures that support it. Dr. Olivia V. Yanson Allied Medical Health Sciences building/ stands as a testament to the vision and generosity that propel us forward. To you our dear Dr. OVY and children, your support is not just a financial investment/ but a commitment to shaping the future/ by molding the hearts and minds of the next generation. We offer our heartfelt thanks for your invaluable support. Your generosity enables us to dream bigger, reaching heights we could not have imagined on our own. Our hearts leap with joy in thanksgiving to the Lord for the benevolence you have shown.

We also extend our appreciation to Dr. Hernan Omecillo for his pivotal role in paving the way for the realization of this dream. This will forever be etched in the history of our university.”

This is a symbol of collective efforts, shared dreams, and the transformative power of education. Together, we will shape a future, where the young minds we nurture today, will become the leaders of tomorrow, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Carissa Dumancas Alvarez, on behalf of her grandmother OVY and uncle Leo Rey and parents Ginette and Charles Dumancas, conveyed this project is close to her Wawa Love’s (grandmother’s) heart and passion. In the spirit of unity and progress, I stand before you on behalf of my family and Wawa Love, her legacy inspires us to build, not just structures, but lasting bonds within our community. Let this groundbreaking ceremony symbolize the growth that she envisions and may this endeavor be a testament to her enduring influence.

Fr. Amparado said, “When we are grateful, we, in the recollects do not just say thank to the donor but with it, is imbued also our pledge to keep her in our prayers and share with her some special benefits. Dr. Olivia V. Yanson, on behalf of all the Recollects here and abroad, we say to you wholeheartedly, thank you very much.”*