P. A. Petroleum signs dealership contract with Caltex PH

December 19, 2023 – P.A. Petroleum Resources Inc., an affiliate company of P.A. Properties, proudly announces a significant achievement as it officially signed a new dealership contract with Caltex Philippines. The signing event marked the initiation of agreement, serving as the kickoff for the growing business partnership.

The agreement solidifies the partnership between Caltex Philippines and P.A. Petroleum Resources Inc. for an exciting new project in Idesia Lipa, Batangas. The Gasoline Station project, set to be completed by June 2024, will be situated on a 1,200sqm portion of the 2,756sqm overall property size in Lipa City, Batangas.

Upon completion, the Gasoline Station will feature additional developments, including various commercial spaces, which will compliment all of the future commercial development and offerings in the vicinity.

This collaboration with Caltex Philippines marks the beginning of a strategic partnership, with future projects anticipated in Caloocan, Pampanga, and other stand-alone locations. P.A. Properties looks forward to the positive impact this venture will have on sales, benefiting both the residential and commercial sectors in Idesia Lipa, Batangas.

"This partnership with Caltex represents a significant milestone for P.A. Petroleum Resources Inc. and P.A. Properties. We are excited about the opportunities it brings, not only for our companies but for the communities we serve. The Gasoline Station project in Idesia Lipa is just the beginning of what we believe will be a fruitful collaboration, with more projects on the horizon," said Romarico T. Alvarez, Chairman of P.A. Properties.

The official launch of the project is scheduled for June 2024, and both companies are eager to bring this venture to fruition, delivering value to the residents and businesses in Idesia Lipa, Batangas. (PR)