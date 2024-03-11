P. A. Properties, Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Group make new milestone

WITH a legacy of collaboration that began 7 years ago, leading real estate developer in Southern Luzon, P.A. Alvarez Properties and Development Corporation (P.A. Properties) and Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation, a prominent Japanese conglomerate, mark another milestone in their enduring partnership.

The joint venture company, cemented their collaboration further by signing a Development Management Agreement for a new residential development project in Cabuyao City, Laguna. This agreement underscores the continued synergy between the two entities and their shared vision for creating exceptional living spaces.

Romarico Alvarez, Chairman of the Board of P.A. Properties, expressed his enthusiasm about the latest venture, stating, "Our partnership with Hankyu Hanshin Corporation has been instrumental in our growth and success. Together, we have delivered projects that have not only redefined the real estate landscape but also enriched communities. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and set new benchmarks for excellence."

Similarly, Keiji Omakoto, Manager of the Overseas Housing Division, Overseas Business Headquarters of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation, emphasized the significance of the alliance, saying, "The collaboration between P.A. Properties and Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation epitomizes the strength of international partnerships in driving innovation and sustainable development.

We are committed to leveraging our collective expertise to create projects that exceed expectations and contribute positively to society."

Both companies have consistently demonstrated their commitment to excellence in the real estate industry beginning with their first Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) to develop Phase 1 of Idesia, spanning 11 hectares in Dasmarinas, Cavite.

This initial endeavor laid the foundation for a series of successful joint ventures, including the development of the remaining 26 hectares of the Idesia City, as well as properties in Batangas, Laguna, and Bulacan.

As the two property development firms jointly continue to expand their footprint in the Philippine real estate market, their unwavering dedication to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction remains paramount.

With each project, they reaffirm their position as trailblazers in the industry, setting new standards for excellence and redefining urban living. (PR)