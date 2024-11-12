P1-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P1 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office ( BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Villa Angela Subdivision, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City at about 4:10 a.m. Monday, November 11.

The operation also led to the arrest of Mariel Salmingo, 30, and Ronaldo Lañohan, 23, both residents of Purok Tisa, Barangay 20.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession nine plastic sachets and two knot-tied plastics of suspected shabu weighing 150 grams, the P1,000 marked money, a sling bag, and P1,000 cash.

The police said the suspects, who are identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4.

They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP