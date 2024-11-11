P100K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P100,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 4 at Purok Bayanihan, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday, November 9.

The operation also led to the arrest of Eric Quiles, a resident of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Quiles's possession five plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing grams, and the marked money.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost two weeks before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP