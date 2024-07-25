P102K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P102,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 1 at Purok Katilingban II, Barangay 39, Bacolod City at about 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.

The operation also led to the arrest of Joshua Dacumos, 20, a resident of the said village.

Major Elmer Bonilla, commander of Police Station 1, said Dacumos was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Dacumos's possession seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 15 grams, the P500 marked money, and a coin purse.

Bonilla said the suspect, who was identified as a street-level individual, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest. The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 1.

He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP.