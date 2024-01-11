P1.1M shabu, firearms seized in Silay City

Some P1.156 million worth of shabu and two firearms were seized by the police from three individuals during a buy-bust in Silay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, January 10.

The suspects were identified as Elmer Abela Jr., 42, a fisherman, from Barangay Mambulac, and his two minor companions.

During the operation at almost 10 a.m., Dacutan sold PHP6,000 a sachet of shabu to a poseur-buyer at his residence in Sitio Dacutan Dacu.

Lt. Col. Mark Darroca, city police chief, said the two minors work for Abela, known as a notorious drug peddler in the area.

The two have been endorsed to the Silay City Youth Center, he added.

Operatives recovered from his possession 20 plastic sachets of shabu, weighing 170 grams, priced at PHP6,000 with a total value of P1.156 million.

They also seized a handmade shotgun and a caliber. 38 revolver, along with an improvised tooter, a plastic bottle containing ammonium nitrate fuel oil, and other non-drug items.

The Silay City Police Station endorsed all the recovered items and the firearms to the Negros Occidental Provincial Forensic Unit-Western Visayas for examination.*