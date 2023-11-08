P12-M access road to be built in Sagay

Mayor Narciso "Narwin" Javelosa Jr. led the inspection of the area where the P12-million port access road will be constructed at the new barangay site in Vito, November 7.

Along with the mayor were City Administrator Atty. Ryan Bonghanoy, City Engineer Jezreel Alingco, City Assessor Roy Debouzet, City Planning and Development Office representative James Vingno, SK Federation President Roed Bais, Punong Brgy. Nemesio Briones, and the Brgy. Vito council.

The access road will be 877 meters in length and will have a total cost of P12,000,020.

Aside from the proposed access road, the mayor also inspected the relocation site for informal settlers in the area.

Javelosa also held a meeting with the 30 families that will be affected by the project and have assured their support to the city government in the construction of the road. (PR)