P1.3-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P1.394 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok San Jose 2, Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City at about 12:56 a.m. Tuesday, October 8.

The operation also led to the arrest of Roland Gargoles, 33, a tricycle driver and resident of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Gargoles's possession 29 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, a sling bag, and P220 cash.

The police said the suspect, who was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 9. He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehension Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP