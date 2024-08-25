P1.3-M shabu seized in San Enrique

An estimated P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6) at Purok 1, Barangay Nayon, San Enrique, Negros Occidental at about 2:59 p.m. Friday, August 23.

The operation also led to the arrest of Johnel Granflor, 42, a resident of Purok Tagsilak, Barangay Antipolohan, Bago City; Bella Acotanza, 22, a resident of Zone 2, Barangay Tabao, Valladolid; and the 16-year-old girl.

RPDEU records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession six transparent plastic sachets and six knot-tied transparent plastic bags of suspected shabu weighing 205 grams, the P12,000 marked money, P1,100 cash, two sling bags, weighing scale, and drug paraphernalia.

The police said Granflor and Acotanza were identified as high-value individuals while the minor was also identified as a street-level individual in Negros Occidental.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of San Enrique Municipal Police Station. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP