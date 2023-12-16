P1.5-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P1.5 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Sigay, Barangay 2, Bacolod City early Friday, December 15.

The operation also led to the arrest of Michael John Tabara and Janclyde Pillora, both residents of the said village.

BCPO records showed that the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' suspected shabu weighing 232 grams with estimated market value of P1,577,600, the P1,000 marked money, P9,000 boodle money, a sling bag and P250 in cash.

The police said Tabara was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City. He was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2.

They will be charged with violation of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*