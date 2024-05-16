P1.5M cash for Negrense medalists at WVRAA 2024

Young athletes who competed for the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet (WVRAA) 2024 who were named as medalists received cash incentives worth P1.5 million from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental recently.

Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson led the ceremonial distribution of P1.5 million worth of cash incentives in an activity held at the Capitol Social Hall in Bacolod City.

Athletes who won gold medals received P1,500 each, P1,000 for silver, and P700 for bronze.

For the Elementary Division, Negros Occidental received a total of 64 golds, 64 silver, and 49 bronze medals while 88 gold, 86 silver, and 73 bronze medals in the Secondary Division.

The coaches, assistant coaches, chaperones, and trainers also received cash incentives.

Governor Bong Lacson said that the incentives the athletes received are symbols of appreciation and must not be the reason why they compete.

“Beyond monetary rewards, sports competitions offer a platform to showcase your skills. Whether it’s winning a championship or simply performing your best, these goals provide motivation and purpose that you need to excel both in life and sports,” he said.

“To those who will represent Negros Occidental and Western Visayas in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, carry with you the same determination and passion or even greater than what led you to victory in WVRAA,” he added.

Negros Occidental ranked first runner-up in the final result of WVRAA 2024.*