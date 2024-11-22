P160K shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P160,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 1 at Purok Masinadyahon, Barangay 12, Bacolod City at about 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, November 20.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Rachel, 23, and alias Hent, 21, both residents of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several sachets of suspected shabu weighing 16 grams, and the marked money.

The police said the suspects were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 1. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of BCPO, in a statement, said the BCPO remains steadfast in its commitment to address the illegal drug problem in the city.

“We want to ensure the safety and well-being of all Bacolodnons,” Coronica said.

The police also asked for the cooperation of the public and support in their campaign against illegal drugs for a safe community to live in./MAP.