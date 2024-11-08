P1.7-M shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P1.7 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Gonzaga, Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City at about 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, November 6.

The operation also led to the arrest of Herliza Aguilar, 27, and Judy Libo-on, 30, both residents of the said village.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 10 plastic sachets and three knot-tied plastics of suspected shabu weighing 250 grams, P1,000 marked money, P300 cash, sling bag, and drug paraphernalia.

The police said the suspects, who were identified as high-value drug personalities in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 6. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP